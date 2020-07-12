/
downtown allentown
88 Apartments for rent in Downtown Allentown, Allentown, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,126
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERY Center Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,147
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 307
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
970 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit / work space is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The unique accents including exposed trusses and original levers add so much character to this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Allentown
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1428 1/2 W Liberty St
1428 1/2 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$650
1612 sqft
ONLY RENTERS WHO INTEND TO PURCHASE ARE CONSIDERED - Property Id: 310817 Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversize efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
349 North 7th Street
349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to Trogon - A most recent Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of the Hamilton Business District, PPL Building, Hockey Arena, Shopping, Dining and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 S 15th St
25 South 15th Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4011 sqft
25 S 15th St Available 08/01/20 This exquisite home is located in the mansion area of the West Park Historic District - This exquisite home located in the mansion area of the West Park Historic District welcomes your arrival.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful, large 1 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of 144 N 7th street. It has an open spacious kitchen with an island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Oak St
625 Oak Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townshouse - Property Id: 264235 Modern kitchen & bath, above range microwave, washer & dryer, $600 for a refrigerator, affordable gas heat & 1 parking spot! Landlord pays for sewer and trash.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Victorian Splendor! - This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel - West Park! Close enough to walk to downtown Allentown, the
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
901 West Tilghman Street
901 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
22077 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Allentown. Features include an eat in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall, spacious closets and tile floors in both kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
107 Hamilton Street
107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
44 North 15Th Street
44 North 15th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
435 sqft
Second floor apartment conveniently located near the Fairgrounds, Farmers Market, 19th Street Theater District and delicious restaurants. Apartment features hardwood floors , an abundance of natural light, one full bathroom and one spacious bedroom.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
1413 West Union Street
1413 W Union St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice third floor apartment is small but clean and cozy, large windows bring lots of natural light. Landlord pays for heat, cold water, sewer and trash. Section 8 ok! A cat maybe negotiable with a pet deposit. Call to see this apartment today!
Last updated June 4 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
431 North Church Street
431 N Church St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1255 sqft
3 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room. spacious rental.Back yard and deck. Credit report and references a must. Garage not included but can be rented for additional fees.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
114 West Allen Street
114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,250
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. FIRST MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE TO A QUALIFIED TENANT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
438 W Turner St #1
438 W Turner St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled apt near downtown Allentown - Property Id: 319396 Recently remodeled apt: freshly painted, new flooring (carpet & laminate) with updated kitchens + baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
446 North 7th Street
446 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2960 sqft
Large updated 2nd floor apartment with 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bathroom. Balcony. 1 parking space at the church provided by the Landlord.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Allentown
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
