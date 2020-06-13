56 Apartments for rent in Allentown, PA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Keck Park
5 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,127
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Downtown Allentown
38 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
4 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
4 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.

North Allentown
1 Unit Available
436 Greenleaf Street
436 Greenleaf Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with large living room, spacious kitchen, and plenty of entertainment space. 2 car off-street parking and enclosed patio to round it out. Economical gas furnace and hot water. Tenant pays all utilities.

Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.

1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.

6th Ward
1 Unit Available
114 West Allen Street
114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. Each unit in this brand new renovated complex has hardwood floors, ultra modern kitchens with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances and in- unit washer and dryer.

Liberty
1 Unit Available
33 South Poplar Street
33 South Poplar Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1465 sqft
Updated 3-4 Bedroom, 1 bath, end of row, single family rental near Allentown Public Library & PPL Center.

1st Ward
1 Unit Available
107 Hamilton Street
107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments.

Muhlenberg
1 Unit Available
2242 West Tilghman Street
2242 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Spacious second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo for rent in the heart of Allentown's West End complete with your very own private balcony and designated off street parking space.

Midway Manor
1 Unit Available
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.

Old Fairgrounds Historic District
1 Unit Available
431 North Church Street
431 N Church St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1255 sqft
3 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room. spacious rental.Back yard and deck. Credit report and references a must. Garage not included but can be rented for additional fees.
Results within 1 mile of Allentown
West Bethlehem
12 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.

1 Unit Available
3737 Trexler Boulevard
3737 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2546 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated home overlooking Allentown Municipal Golf Course. The views are amazing! This home offers a flexible floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, two fireplaces and so much more.

Dorneyville
1 Unit Available
3712 Crest View Drive
3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district.

1 Unit Available
3322 West Highland Street
3322 West Highland Street, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Cape Cod nestled in one of the best neighborhoods Parkland Schools have to offer.

Trexler Park
1 Unit Available
3830 Trexler Boulevard
3830 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1604 sqft
Super setting for this Parkland ranch home, with covered rear porch, overlooking the 14th fairway of Allentown Municipal Golf Course. This three bedroom home offers hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes
Results within 5 miles of Allentown
Emmaus
5 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Allentown, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Allentown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

