Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7555 SW DOWNS POST RD

7555 Southwest Downs Post Road · (503) 635-4477
Location

7555 Southwest Downs Post Road, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7555 SW DOWNS POST RD · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Two bedroom Charbonneau stunner in Arbor Woods Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/fbc447f09e

Beautiful Charbonneau home featuring upgrades throughout, new triple-paned windows, high efficiency furnace with air conditioning. This wide open El Dorado floor plan includes a living room, formal dining room, kitchen nook, and laundry room. The light and bright kitchen includes high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hand scraped wood flooring. Step out the slider door to a private patio that is ready for relaxation. The spacious master suite has a whirlpool tub and marble and tile bathroom surfaces. There is a large 2 car garage with built in shelving. The home is located just steps away from the community pool and golf course. This picture perfect Charbonneau home makes for the ideal Wilsonville oasis!

Terms: 12 months

County: Clackamas

Pet Policy: One pet is possible with additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter, and owner approval, pet screening and monthly $35 pet rent.

Special Terms: No smoking is permitted on the premises or on Arbor Lake community grounds. Tenant is required to abide by HOA rules and regulations. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout the tenancy. Addenda

HOA Information: Arbor Lake

Year Built: 1971

Heat: Gas
Air Conditioning

Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Wilsonville Water/Sewer, Garbage

Appliances: Gas oven/range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, ice maker, washer & dryer.

Garage: 2 car garage (with garage door opener).

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (No RV, boat or trailer)

SCHOOLS:
Grade School: Howard Eccles
Middle School: Baker Prairie
High School: Canby

DIRECTIONS: From I5 South - Take EXIT 282B toward Charbonneau District, Turn left onto Miley Rd, Turn left onto SW French Prairie Rd, take the 2nd left onto SW Arbor Lake Dr, Turn right onto SW Downs Post Rd.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5903110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

