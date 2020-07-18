7555 SW DOWNS POST RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Two bedroom Charbonneau stunner in Arbor Woods Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/fbc447f09e



Beautiful Charbonneau home featuring upgrades throughout, new triple-paned windows, high efficiency furnace with air conditioning. This wide open El Dorado floor plan includes a living room, formal dining room, kitchen nook, and laundry room. The light and bright kitchen includes high end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hand scraped wood flooring. Step out the slider door to a private patio that is ready for relaxation. The spacious master suite has a whirlpool tub and marble and tile bathroom surfaces. There is a large 2 car garage with built in shelving. The home is located just steps away from the community pool and golf course. This picture perfect Charbonneau home makes for the ideal Wilsonville oasis!



Terms: 12 months



County: Clackamas



Pet Policy: One pet is possible with additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter, and owner approval, pet screening and monthly $35 pet rent.



Special Terms: No smoking is permitted on the premises or on Arbor Lake community grounds. Tenant is required to abide by HOA rules and regulations. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout the tenancy. Addenda



HOA Information: Arbor Lake



Year Built: 1971



Heat: Gas

Air Conditioning



Utilities Included in Rent: None



Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Wilsonville Water/Sewer, Garbage



Appliances: Gas oven/range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, ice maker, washer & dryer.



Garage: 2 car garage (with garage door opener).



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (No RV, boat or trailer)



SCHOOLS:

Grade School: Howard Eccles

Middle School: Baker Prairie

High School: Canby



DIRECTIONS: From I5 South - Take EXIT 282B toward Charbonneau District, Turn left onto Miley Rd, Turn left onto SW French Prairie Rd, take the 2nd left onto SW Arbor Lake Dr, Turn right onto SW Downs Post Rd.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



