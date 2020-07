Canyon Creek Apartment Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center courtyard lobby online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Canyon Creek in Wilsonville, Oregon offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets and balconies as well! Canyon Creek also boasts a club house, fitness center and outdoor spaces for you to enjoy.



In the mood to explore? Our pet friendly community is right next to Argyle Square, Family Fun Center, walking and biking trails, dining, and parks. Live at Canyon Creek and benefit from our community's superior customer service, proximity to highly rated public schools, and easy access to I-5! Call us today to schedule a tour.