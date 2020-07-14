Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub business center carport dog park internet access

Haven at Charbonneau is nestled along the shore of the Willamette River in the Charbonneau neighborhood of Wilsonville, Oregon. With a quaint, country feel, the community is conveniently located within minutes of I-5, Wilsonville, Tualatin, Lake Oswego, and Canby. And of course, all of this is right outside of Portland, Oregon. (+more)



This tranquil community offers both one and two bedroom flats and townhouses with name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and washers and dryers in each home. You’ll love the open, airy feel of the townhomes provided by the vaulted ceilings. Garages and covered parking are also available. Haven at Charbonneau Apartment Homes features stunning renovated units and community amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, year-round spa, and five miles of biking and walking trails. Many apartment homes have expansive windows with a gorgeous view of the water and surrounding forests. We are pet friendly and welcome your furry friends right a