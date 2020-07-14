All apartments in Wilsonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Haven at Charbonneau

8755 SW Illahee Ct · (503) 308-6073
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

8755 SW Illahee Ct, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0311C · Avail. Aug 14

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 0705G · Avail. Aug 13

$1,233

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 1005J · Avail. now

$1,263

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0614F · Avail. Aug 28

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1010J · Avail. Jul 27

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1009J · Avail. Aug 15

$1,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven at Charbonneau.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
business center
carport
dog park
internet access
Haven at Charbonneau is nestled along the shore of the Willamette River in the Charbonneau neighborhood of Wilsonville, Oregon. With a quaint, country feel, the community is conveniently located within minutes of I-5, Wilsonville, Tualatin, Lake Oswego, and Canby. And of course, all of this is right outside of Portland, Oregon. (+more)

This tranquil community offers both one and two bedroom flats and townhouses with name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and washers and dryers in each home. You’ll love the open, airy feel of the townhomes provided by the vaulted ceilings. Garages and covered parking are also available. Haven at Charbonneau Apartment Homes features stunning renovated units and community amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, year-round spa, and five miles of biking and walking trails. Many apartment homes have expansive windows with a gorgeous view of the water and surrounding forests. We are pet friendly and welcome your furry friends right a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300; $150 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions may applys, reptiles
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, detached garage $125/month, carports $60/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven at Charbonneau have any available units?
Haven at Charbonneau has 11 units available starting at $1,228 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Haven at Charbonneau have?
Some of Haven at Charbonneau's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven at Charbonneau currently offering any rent specials?
Haven at Charbonneau is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Haven at Charbonneau pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven at Charbonneau is pet friendly.
Does Haven at Charbonneau offer parking?
Yes, Haven at Charbonneau offers parking.
Does Haven at Charbonneau have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haven at Charbonneau offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven at Charbonneau have a pool?
Yes, Haven at Charbonneau has a pool.
Does Haven at Charbonneau have accessible units?
No, Haven at Charbonneau does not have accessible units.
Does Haven at Charbonneau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven at Charbonneau has units with dishwashers.
