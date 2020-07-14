Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments media room playground trash valet

Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge. Not only do we pride ourselves in offering upscale apartment living, but we care about our residents and strive to make sure each and every resident is having an optimal living experience. Our studios, one, two and three-bedroom floor plans make choosing the perfect floorplan for your lifestyle easy. (+more)



Offering everything from a sparkling pool with sundeck & hydrotherapy spa to an amazing clubhouse, your comfort is paramount. Need to connect? No worries at all, our clubhouse and pool have WiFi for your use. It doesn’t stop there, with beautiful views from your apartment, patios and balconies you’ll find it easy to relax into your new apartment home. Keeping your prized possessions nearby is never a problem because we offer spacious floorplans, large closets and garages available. Your apartment home will welcome you in with sparkling kitchen counter tops and stainless-steel