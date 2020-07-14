All apartments in Wilsonville
28900 SW Villebois Dr · (503) 714-7250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 529-102 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 975-207 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 975-301 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 975-108 · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 259-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 425-102 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domaine at Villebois.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
media room
playground
trash valet
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge. Not only do we pride ourselves in offering upscale apartment living, but we care about our residents and strive to make sure each and every resident is having an optimal living experience. Our studios, one, two and three-bedroom floor plans make choosing the perfect floorplan for your lifestyle easy. (+more)

Offering everything from a sparkling pool with sundeck & hydrotherapy spa to an amazing clubhouse, your comfort is paramount. Need to connect? No worries at all, our clubhouse and pool have WiFi for your use. It doesn’t stop there, with beautiful views from your apartment, patios and balconies you’ll find it easy to relax into your new apartment home. Keeping your prized possessions nearby is never a problem because we offer spacious floorplans, large closets and garages available. Your apartment home will welcome you in with sparkling kitchen counter tops and stainless-steel

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25/month, detached garage $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Domaine at Villebois have any available units?
Domaine at Villebois has 12 units available starting at $1,267 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Domaine at Villebois have?
Some of Domaine at Villebois's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Domaine at Villebois currently offering any rent specials?
Domaine at Villebois is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Domaine at Villebois pet-friendly?
Yes, Domaine at Villebois is pet friendly.
Does Domaine at Villebois offer parking?
Yes, Domaine at Villebois offers parking.
Does Domaine at Villebois have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Domaine at Villebois offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Domaine at Villebois have a pool?
Yes, Domaine at Villebois has a pool.
Does Domaine at Villebois have accessible units?
Yes, Domaine at Villebois has accessible units.
Does Domaine at Villebois have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Domaine at Villebois has units with dishwashers.

