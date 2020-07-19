9272 Southwest Martha Street

Amenities

Light and bright Tigard three bedroom with newer flooring and updated new kitchen. The main floor features the kitchen, dining room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. In addition one bedroom is located on the main floor. A slider steps into the fully fenced large backyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a master bedroom and shared master bathroom. Attached garage for parking or storage. Nearby parks include Cook Park and Durham City Park. Close to Primo Espresso, Halls Pizza, Albertsons, Starbucks, and much more.



School Information: (deemed reliable but not guaranteed)

Durham Elementary School

Twality Middle School

Tigard High School



Lease Terms: One year lease required

Application Period Opens: 07/10/2020 at 9:30AM. Applications received before this day/time, shall be re-recorded as eight (8) hours after this open Application Period. In order for application(s) to be considered IN LINE, the application(s) must be submitted FULLY COMPLETED at 07/10/2020 at 9:30AM with ALL completed documents, co-applicants, and co-signers, as listed in the rental criteria.



Move In Available Date:07/13/2020

Security Deposit: $1,845 due within 48 hours of approved application. *See Rental Requirements for additional options.

Application Fee: $55 per applicant & Per Co signer over the age of 18*

One Year Lease Required

Renter's Insurance is required if applicable

Utilities paid by tenant: water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas

Utilities paid by owner: None

*Washer/Dryer Hook-up

Yard Care maintained by: Tenants are required to maintain the lawn.

Pets Permitted: Sorry no pets.

Sorry this is a NO SMOKING home.

Unit is not an Accessible Dwelling Unit.

Late fee is 5% of the monthly rent for every five days late

Lease Buyout fee is 1.5X monthly rent (applicable only if lease is broken)

Residency must occur within (5) five days of approval unless available on date is provided then the available date must be the move-in date.

Security deposit & Agreement to Execute must be received within forty-eight (48) hours of approval.

*See Rental Requirements for additional options.

Showings may be group style showing.

*Owner to take over management at move in



BRING PHOTO IDENTIFICATION WITH YOU TO THE SHOWING



APPLICANT MUST REVIEW RENTAL REQUIREMENTS before calling to view the property!



ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified. Square footage is approximate and may include both finished and unfinished areas. Property rented in condition presented at showings. No upgrades will be performed unless agreed to in writing. Pre-existing conditions will be noted at move-in. Any maintenance issues noted at move-in requiring repair will need to be submitted in writing to Tindell & Co.

Tindell & Co providing tenant placement for owner upon move-in tenant will deal directly with owner for all matters related to the tenancy.



TAGS: Three Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, double car attached garage, driveway parking, fenced backyard, dishwasher,



