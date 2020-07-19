All apartments in Tigard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:05 PM

9272 Southwest Martha Street

9272 Southwest Martha Street · (503) 470-2789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9272 Southwest Martha Street, Tigard, OR 97224
Tigard Neighborhood Area 9

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright Tigard three bedroom with newer flooring and updated new kitchen. The main floor features the kitchen, dining room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. In addition one bedroom is located on the main floor. A slider steps into the fully fenced large backyard. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a master bedroom and shared master bathroom. Attached garage for parking or storage. Nearby parks include Cook Park and Durham City Park. Close to Primo Espresso, Halls Pizza, Albertsons, Starbucks, and much more.

School Information: (deemed reliable but not guaranteed)
Durham Elementary School
Twality Middle School
Tigard High School

Lease Terms: One year lease required
Application Period Opens: 07/10/2020 at 9:30AM. Applications received before this day/time, shall be re-recorded as eight (8) hours after this open Application Period. In order for application(s) to be considered IN LINE, the application(s) must be submitted FULLY COMPLETED at 07/10/2020 at 9:30AM with ALL completed documents, co-applicants, and co-signers, as listed in the rental criteria.

Move In Available Date:07/13/2020
Security Deposit: $1,845 due within 48 hours of approved application. *See Rental Requirements for additional options.
Application Fee: $55 per applicant & Per Co signer over the age of 18*
One Year Lease Required
Renter's Insurance is required if applicable
Utilities paid by tenant: water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas
Utilities paid by owner: None
*Washer/Dryer Hook-up
Yard Care maintained by: Tenants are required to maintain the lawn.
Pets Permitted: Sorry no pets.
Sorry this is a NO SMOKING home.
Unit is not an Accessible Dwelling Unit.
Late fee is 5% of the monthly rent for every five days late
Lease Buyout fee is 1.5X monthly rent (applicable only if lease is broken)
Residency must occur within (5) five days of approval unless available on date is provided then the available date must be the move-in date.
Security deposit & Agreement to Execute must be received within forty-eight (48) hours of approval.
*See Rental Requirements for additional options.
Showings may be group style showing.
*Owner to take over management at move in

BRING PHOTO IDENTIFICATION WITH YOU TO THE SHOWING

APPLICANT MUST REVIEW RENTAL REQUIREMENTS before calling to view the property!

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified. Square footage is approximate and may include both finished and unfinished areas. Property rented in condition presented at showings. No upgrades will be performed unless agreed to in writing. Pre-existing conditions will be noted at move-in. Any maintenance issues noted at move-in requiring repair will need to be submitted in writing to Tindell & Co.
Tindell & Co providing tenant placement for owner upon move-in tenant will deal directly with owner for all matters related to the tenancy.

TAGS: Three Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, double car attached garage, driveway parking, fenced backyard, dishwasher,

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9272 Southwest Martha Street have any available units?
9272 Southwest Martha Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9272 Southwest Martha Street have?
Some of 9272 Southwest Martha Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9272 Southwest Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
9272 Southwest Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9272 Southwest Martha Street pet-friendly?
No, 9272 Southwest Martha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tigard.
Does 9272 Southwest Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 9272 Southwest Martha Street offers parking.
Does 9272 Southwest Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9272 Southwest Martha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9272 Southwest Martha Street have a pool?
No, 9272 Southwest Martha Street does not have a pool.
Does 9272 Southwest Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 9272 Southwest Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9272 Southwest Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9272 Southwest Martha Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9272 Southwest Martha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9272 Southwest Martha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
