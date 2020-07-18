11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd

Amenities
Beautiful Tigard Home in Impeccable Condition sits on Private lot- Easy Entertaining Home w/ Gourmet Kitchen & More! - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval
Pet’s: No Pets!
Approximate Sq. Ft: 3034
Bedrooms: 4+Bonus
Bathrooms: 3
Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air
Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer
Rent: $3,500.00
Security Deposit: $3,475.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington
Description:
Beautiful Tigard Home Located on Bull Mountain! Main level living with private separate 2nd master/guest suite in lower level & separate outside entrance. Impeccably maintained home with gourmet kitchen. Open feel with large windows and lots of natural light. Tons of storage. Incredible yard and adjacent huge park-like fenced area.
Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer (owner will provide by move/in)
Parking: 2-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Monthly Landscaping.
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Video link below:
https://www.powerpicsvids.com/bullm11949
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com
Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon
(RLNE5899309)