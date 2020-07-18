All apartments in Tigard
Location

11949 Southwest Bull Mountain Road, Tigard, OR 97224
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
guest suite
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautiful Tigard Home in Impeccable Condition sits on Private lot- Easy Entertaining Home w/ Gourmet Kitchen & More! - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval
Pet’s: No Pets!
Approximate Sq. Ft: 3034
Bedrooms: 4+Bonus
Bathrooms: 3
Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air
Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer
Rent: $3,500.00
Security Deposit: $3,475.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description:
Beautiful Tigard Home Located on Bull Mountain! Main level living with private separate 2nd master/guest suite in lower level & separate outside entrance. Impeccably maintained home with gourmet kitchen. Open feel with large windows and lots of natural light. Tons of storage. Incredible yard and adjacent huge park-like fenced area.

Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer (owner will provide by move/in)
Parking: 2-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Monthly Landscaping.
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Video link below:

https://www.powerpicsvids.com/bullm11949

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com

Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd have any available units?
11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd have?
Some of 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tigard.
Does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd offers parking.
Does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd has units with air conditioning.
