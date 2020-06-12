/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:05 PM
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clackamette Park
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gladstone
17 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Southgate
18 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
898 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
968 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
895 sqft
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Parker Crest
26 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1150 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southgate
5 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
927 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1098 sqft
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunnyside
4 Units Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16200 Pacific Hwy #9
16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1190 sqft
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6 Months SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult Separate check is required for screening charges DESCRIPTION: Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1305 sqft
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
943 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
986 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Gresham-Centennial
3 Units Available
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Gresham-Southwest
11 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
