Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

16629 Apperson Blvd Available 08/07/20 Oregon City Updated Ranch with Private Fenced Backyard Landscaper Included - Available: August 7, 2020

Pet’s: Pet’s possible with prior approval and additional security deposit

Approximate Sq Ft: 1400

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Heating: Forced Air Gas/Central Air

Terms: Lease through May 5, 2021 or longer

Rent: $2,050.00 ***Rent will increase effective June 1, 2021 to $2,200.00***

Security Deposit: $2,025.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Clackamas



Description: Oregon City- Completely Remodeled One Level with Spacious Fenced Backyard. High vaulted ceilings in living and kitchen. Modern kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Master suite includes full bath and closet. Attached 2-car garage, separate outdoor tool shed and large deck great for entertaining! Monthly landscaper included.



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Sink Disposal, Washer and Dryer hook-ups

Parking: 2-car garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: Landscaping

Utilities paid by tenant: All others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.



Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon



