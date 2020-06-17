Amenities
16629 Apperson Blvd Available 08/07/20 Oregon City Updated Ranch with Private Fenced Backyard Landscaper Included - Available: August 7, 2020
Pet’s: Pet’s possible with prior approval and additional security deposit
Approximate Sq Ft: 1400
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Heating: Forced Air Gas/Central Air
Terms: Lease through May 5, 2021 or longer
Rent: $2,050.00 ***Rent will increase effective June 1, 2021 to $2,200.00***
Security Deposit: $2,025.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Clackamas
Description: Oregon City- Completely Remodeled One Level with Spacious Fenced Backyard. High vaulted ceilings in living and kitchen. Modern kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Master suite includes full bath and closet. Attached 2-car garage, separate outdoor tool shed and large deck great for entertaining! Monthly landscaper included.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Sink Disposal, Washer and Dryer hook-ups
Parking: 2-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.
Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon
(RLNE2120896)