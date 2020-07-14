All apartments in Lake Oswego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Sofi at Lake Oswego

15000 Davis Ln · (509) 956-4381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Walluga

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H69 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit F52 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit F49 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi at Lake Oswego.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
on-site laundry
business center
car charging
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Sofi Lake Oswego offers an uncompromised blend of location and luxury. A nearby park and walking trail, combined with our exceptional location and award winning school district, makes our community a pleasant retreat for anyone looking to optimize their living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant (Deducted from 1st Month's Rent on Move In)
Deposit: $300 or one month's rent + $300 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Assigned.
Storage Details: large storage on patio
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi at Lake Oswego have any available units?
Sofi at Lake Oswego has 3 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi at Lake Oswego have?
Some of Sofi at Lake Oswego's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi at Lake Oswego currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi at Lake Oswego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi at Lake Oswego pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi at Lake Oswego is pet friendly.
Does Sofi at Lake Oswego offer parking?
Yes, Sofi at Lake Oswego offers parking.
Does Sofi at Lake Oswego have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi at Lake Oswego offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi at Lake Oswego have a pool?
Yes, Sofi at Lake Oswego has a pool.
Does Sofi at Lake Oswego have accessible units?
Yes, Sofi at Lake Oswego has accessible units.
Does Sofi at Lake Oswego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi at Lake Oswego has units with dishwashers.
