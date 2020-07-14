Sofi at Lake Oswego

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant (Deducted from 1st Month's Rent on Move In)
Deposit: $300 or one month's rent + $300 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Parking Details: Assigned.
Storage Details: large storage on patio
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.