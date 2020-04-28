16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking pool internet access

Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths. Totally updated and spacious condo with many extras: kitchen island and breakfast bar, updated kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Wood burning fireplaces. Washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Air conditioner in living and dining rooms. Dimmer switches and programmable thermostat. Utilities included are: Water, Sewer and Garbage. Tenant pays - Electric, gas, and Cable/internet. One Dedicated parking place and additional parking in unassigned area if needed.



Condo community offers two outdoor pools, one directly in front of the unit... and fitness center open 24/7. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Lake Twin Cinemas, George Rogers Park, shopping and many restaurants and bars. Beautiful walking and cycling paths along the river and the lake. Proximity to golf courses, Marylhurst University, OHSU, ,PSU,PCC, UP, Lewis and Clark, Bridgeport, Kruseway business center. 10 min to downtown Portland via 43. Bus lines #34 and #35. Background and Credit Check and references checks are required. First month's rent and Security Deposit required at the time of move in.