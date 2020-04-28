All apartments in Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego, OR
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44

16250 Pacific Highway · (888) 764-7393
Location

16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Hallinan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths. Totally updated and spacious condo with many extras: kitchen island and breakfast bar, updated kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Wood burning fireplaces. Washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Air conditioner in living and dining rooms. Dimmer switches and programmable thermostat. Utilities included are: Water, Sewer and Garbage. Tenant pays - Electric, gas, and Cable/internet. One Dedicated parking place and additional parking in unassigned area if needed.

Condo community offers two outdoor pools, one directly in front of the unit... and fitness center open 24/7. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Lake Twin Cinemas, George Rogers Park, shopping and many restaurants and bars. Beautiful walking and cycling paths along the river and the lake. Proximity to golf courses, Marylhurst University, OHSU, ,PSU,PCC, UP, Lewis and Clark, Bridgeport, Kruseway business center. 10 min to downtown Portland via 43. Bus lines #34 and #35. Background and Credit Check and references checks are required. First month's rent and Security Deposit required at the time of move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 have any available units?
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 have?
Some of 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 currently offering any rent specials?
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 pet-friendly?
No, 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 offer parking?
Yes, 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 does offer parking.
Does 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 have a pool?
Yes, 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 has a pool.
Does 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 have accessible units?
No, 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44 has units with dishwashers.
