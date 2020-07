Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We are offering virtual tours over the phone during normal office hours and 24/7 on our website! Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy!

We are classic and timeless apartment community made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with different floorplans and finishes to fit your specific needs. Come tour our charming community today and find your perfect home!



Pine Square is conveniently located in East Portland with direct access to I-84, Trimet Bus lines 25 and 87, and the Trimet Blue Line Max.