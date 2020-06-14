Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Camas, WA with garage

Camas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4824 NW 38th Ave
4824 Northwest 38th Avenue, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2686 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Office Ranch Home in Camas for Lease for Residential or Commercial Use - 4824 NW 38th Ave - We are pleased to off this Lovely Ranch style Home in Camas, which can be used as a residential dwelling or a commercial office space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brenton Street
1 Unit Available
226 NW 14th Ave.
226 Northwest 14th Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Camas 2 Bedroom Bungalow with EV Charging - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Garage/shop, 800 sq ft (20x40), with lights and power.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3617 NE Quince Way
3617 NE Quince Way, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2132 sqft
Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School. (HOME COMES UNFURNISHED) - 4-bedrooms - 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Camas
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1414 B E 6TH
1414 E Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
1 Unit Available
19806 SE 4th Way
19806 Southeast 4th Way, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2552 sqft
19806 SE 4th Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in The Westridge Neighborhood of Camas - 19806 SE 4th Way - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in the Westridge neighborhood of Camas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 B E 6TH
1404 B Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
19517 SE 42nd Circle
19517 Southeast 42nd Circle, Clark County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2421 sqft
19517 SE 42nd Circle Available 05/05/20 5 BD Home in Camas with Tons of Custom Upgrades! Don't miss out! - You won't find another 5 bedroom home quite like this one! Located in desirable Camas area, this home is within close proximity to top rated
Results within 5 miles of Camas
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Cascade Park
7 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Bennington
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fircrest
7 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cascade Park
3 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Gresham-North Central
11 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,260
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
City Guide for Camas, WA

"When the [Traveler] reached the landing at La Camas with flags flying, she was greeted with an anvil salute, under the management of Mr. Albins, the blacksmith. A considerable of a crowd were at the landing ... A carriage, the only one in the village, was kindly provided for the ladies on board and the entire party proceeded to the hotel where a sumptuous dinner awaited them. After the dinner ... visitors were taken over the grounds and shown all the attractions of the colony." - The Standar...

Tucked away on the Columbia River, about 20 miles west of Portland, is the unusual town of Camas. According to residents, it was named affectionately after the delicate blue camas lily, a native plant. Yet the town's origins, like those of so many along the Columbia River, began with an entirely different discovery: the lucrative benefits of the lumber industry. In this case, the mill that started in 1883 was not to ship lumber, but supply the Portland newspaper, the Oregonian, with the resources it needed to publish. The mill did, and eventually set the stage for an even more successful paper industry. Through thick and thin, depression and recession, what eventually became the Georgia-Pacific plant maintained the integrity of the town for more than 60 years, until the 1990s. These days, Camas has been remade the face of this former pioneer town thanks to a booming economy, converting Camas to an appealing residential suburb within reach of the Portland metropolitan area. That's not to say that moving to Camas is like moving to Portland. Like all Northwest towns that are finding themselves progressively pulled into the outer boundaries of large cities, Camas has its own distinct personality and sees itself first and foremost as a fiercely independent town, fortunate enough to be upriver from the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Camas, WA

Camas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

