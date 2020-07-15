Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

505 East 31st Available 08/12/20 South Eugene Bungalow - This cozy south hills area home offers all the charm of the era with plenty of space bringing 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The fifth bedroom has its own private space with bathroom. Home has ample storage, nice size back yard, front yard offers raised garden beds. Close to shopping, schools, bus line and UofO.



Call today for more details.



Lease 7/31/21

Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yards

Small pet considered with additional security deposit



School District 4J EUGENE

Elementary School 503 Adams

Middle School 528 Spencer Butte

High School 539 South Eugene



Criteria: AFIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)



**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**



Criteria: AFIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements below)

http://www.premierpropertymanagementservices.net/prospective_tenants/rental_criteria



