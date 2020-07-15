All apartments in Eugene
505 East 31st

505 East 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 East 31st Avenue, Eugene, OR 97405
Southeast Eugene

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
505 East 31st Available 08/12/20 South Eugene Bungalow - This cozy south hills area home offers all the charm of the era with plenty of space bringing 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The fifth bedroom has its own private space with bathroom. Home has ample storage, nice size back yard, front yard offers raised garden beds. Close to shopping, schools, bus line and UofO.

Call today for more details.

Lease 7/31/21
Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yards
Small pet considered with additional security deposit

School District 4J EUGENE
Elementary School 503 Adams
Middle School 528 Spencer Butte
High School 539 South Eugene

Criteria: AFIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)

**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**

Criteria: AFIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements below)
http://www.premierpropertymanagementservices.net/prospective_tenants/rental_criteria

(RLNE3368658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 East 31st have any available units?
505 East 31st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 East 31st have?
Some of 505 East 31st's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 East 31st currently offering any rent specials?
505 East 31st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 East 31st pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 East 31st is pet friendly.
Does 505 East 31st offer parking?
Yes, 505 East 31st offers parking.
Does 505 East 31st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 East 31st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 East 31st have a pool?
No, 505 East 31st does not have a pool.
Does 505 East 31st have accessible units?
No, 505 East 31st does not have accessible units.
Does 505 East 31st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 East 31st has units with dishwashers.
