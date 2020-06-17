All apartments in Eugene
3905 Donald Street
3905 Donald Street

3905 Donald Street · (541) 343-2183
Location

3905 Donald Street, Eugene, OR 97405
Southeast Eugene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3905 Donald Street · Avail. Jul 17

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
3905 Donald Street Available 07/17/20 Beautiful South Eugene Home - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers two large decks, one off the master bedroom, and one off of the living room. The large deck off the living room is ideal for entertaining and includes a hot tub that overlooks the park like setting of the
beautifully landscaped back yard. The large windows in the living room and dining room provide excellent natural lighting. This home is close to shopping, bus line, Tugman Park, Amazon Park, Spencer's Butte and Buses.

Month to Month
Tenant to pay all utilities
Yard Service included
1 cat or small dog considered with additional deposit
Fireplace Inoperable
Basement Apartment shares backyard

School District 4J EUGENE
Elementary School Camas Ridge
Middle School Spencers Butte
High School South Eugene

Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)

**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**

Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements below)
http://www.premierpropertymanagementservices.net/prospective_tenants/rental_criteria

(RLNE5518062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Donald Street have any available units?
3905 Donald Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Donald Street have?
Some of 3905 Donald Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Donald Street currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Donald Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Donald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Donald Street is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Donald Street offer parking?
No, 3905 Donald Street does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Donald Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 Donald Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Donald Street have a pool?
No, 3905 Donald Street does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Donald Street have accessible units?
No, 3905 Donald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Donald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Donald Street has units with dishwashers.
