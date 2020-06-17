Amenities
3905 Donald Street Available 07/17/20 Beautiful South Eugene Home - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers two large decks, one off the master bedroom, and one off of the living room. The large deck off the living room is ideal for entertaining and includes a hot tub that overlooks the park like setting of the
beautifully landscaped back yard. The large windows in the living room and dining room provide excellent natural lighting. This home is close to shopping, bus line, Tugman Park, Amazon Park, Spencer's Butte and Buses.
Month to Month
Tenant to pay all utilities
Yard Service included
1 cat or small dog considered with additional deposit
Fireplace Inoperable
Basement Apartment shares backyard
School District 4J EUGENE
Elementary School Camas Ridge
Middle School Spencers Butte
High School South Eugene
Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)
**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**
Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements below)
http://www.premierpropertymanagementservices.net/prospective_tenants/rental_criteria
(RLNE5518062)