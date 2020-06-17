Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

3905 Donald Street Available 07/17/20 Beautiful South Eugene Home - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers two large decks, one off the master bedroom, and one off of the living room. The large deck off the living room is ideal for entertaining and includes a hot tub that overlooks the park like setting of the

beautifully landscaped back yard. The large windows in the living room and dining room provide excellent natural lighting. This home is close to shopping, bus line, Tugman Park, Amazon Park, Spencer's Butte and Buses.



Month to Month

Tenant to pay all utilities

Yard Service included

1 cat or small dog considered with additional deposit

Fireplace Inoperable

Basement Apartment shares backyard



School District 4J EUGENE

Elementary School Camas Ridge

Middle School Spencers Butte

High School South Eugene



Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)



**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**



Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements below)

http://www.premierpropertymanagementservices.net/prospective_tenants/rental_criteria



(RLNE5518062)