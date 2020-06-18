All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2743 Friendly Alley

2743 Friendly Aly · (541) 606-6725
Location

2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR 97405
Friendly

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2743 Friendly Alley · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1491 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description

This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. Both bedrooms have queen size beds. You can't beat the location of this home!!!! Located in the heart of the very popular "Friendly St/ College Hill Neighborhood" of Eugene Oregon. At your doorstep you have delis, parks, food trucks, coffee shops etc... The garage fits 1 compact car, 2.5 bathrooms, one bathroom in the master bedroom.

Home is BRAND NEW, just BUILT!! Brand new everything, appliances, beds, sheets etc...

Lease- 2-6, -month options

Amenities
• Blinds
• FULLY FURNISHED
• Stove
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• W/D included
• 1 car Attached Garage
• Electric heat

Details
• Beds/Baths: 2BD/2.5BA

Rental Terms
• Rent: $2500.00
• Available: 08/01/2020
• Application Fee: $50.00
• Security Deposit: $3,000.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 Friendly Alley have any available units?
2743 Friendly Alley has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2743 Friendly Alley have?
Some of 2743 Friendly Alley's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 Friendly Alley currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Friendly Alley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Friendly Alley pet-friendly?
No, 2743 Friendly Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 2743 Friendly Alley offer parking?
Yes, 2743 Friendly Alley does offer parking.
Does 2743 Friendly Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 Friendly Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Friendly Alley have a pool?
No, 2743 Friendly Alley does not have a pool.
Does 2743 Friendly Alley have accessible units?
No, 2743 Friendly Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Friendly Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 Friendly Alley has units with dishwashers.
