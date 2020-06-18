Amenities

dishwasher garage coffee bar furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description



This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. Both bedrooms have queen size beds. You can't beat the location of this home!!!! Located in the heart of the very popular "Friendly St/ College Hill Neighborhood" of Eugene Oregon. At your doorstep you have delis, parks, food trucks, coffee shops etc... The garage fits 1 compact car, 2.5 bathrooms, one bathroom in the master bedroom.



Home is BRAND NEW, just BUILT!! Brand new everything, appliances, beds, sheets etc...



Lease- 2-6, -month options



Amenities

• Blinds

• FULLY FURNISHED

• Stove

• Refrigerator

• Dishwasher

• W/D included

• 1 car Attached Garage

• Electric heat



Details

• Beds/Baths: 2BD/2.5BA



Rental Terms

• Rent: $2500.00

• Available: 08/01/2020

• Application Fee: $50.00

• Security Deposit: $3,000.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669158)