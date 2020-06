Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE!



This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus. The home has been updated without losing the original charm, and the fenced yard is maintained by the owner -- so you can just enjoy! The huge attic space makes for a unique bedroom or other space.

*If Washer and dryer is left in the unit, it is to be repaired and/or replaced at owners discretion



***$300 lease incentive for signed lease through 7/31/21***



Rental Criteria: BI

Pet Code: No pets

Lease: to 7/31/21

Type: House

Area: Downtown/Campus



DO NOT disturb tenants

You can apply at www.jenningsgroup.com or at our office

-- 1670 High St --

Showings and questions-- 541-683-2271



**Available date is subject to change based on current tenant(s) vacate date.



No Pets Allowed



