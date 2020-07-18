All apartments in Eugene
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street

1930 Augusta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR 97403
Laurel Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout. The home is located in a cul-de-sac near U of O! The home has an oversized garage with great storage throughout the house. There is plenty of off street parking and a great fenced in yard. Pets are negotiable!

Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer

No Smoking
No Cosigners
Pets negotiable with owner approval
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

(RLNE3955036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Augusta Street have any available units?
1930 Augusta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Augusta Street have?
Some of 1930 Augusta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Augusta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Augusta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Augusta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 Augusta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1930 Augusta Street offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Augusta Street offers parking.
Does 1930 Augusta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Augusta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Augusta Street have a pool?
No, 1930 Augusta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Augusta Street have accessible units?
No, 1930 Augusta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Augusta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 Augusta Street has units with dishwashers.
