1930 Augusta Street

Amenities
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout. The home is located in a cul-de-sac near U of O! The home has an oversized garage with great storage throughout the house. There is plenty of off street parking and a great fenced in yard. Pets are negotiable!
Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Microwave
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
No Smoking
No Cosigners
Pets negotiable with owner approval
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required
(RLNE3955036)