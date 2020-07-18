1930 Augusta Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout. The home is located in a cul-de-sac near U of O! The home has an oversized garage with great storage throughout the house. There is plenty of off street parking and a great fenced in yard. Pets are negotiable!



Appliances/ Amenities:

Refrigerator

Stove/Range

Microwave

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer



No Smoking

No Cosigners

Pets negotiable with owner approval

1 year lease term

Proof of renters insurance required



Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.



(RLNE3955036)