All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 1572 Riverview St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
1572 Riverview St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1572 Riverview St

1572 Riverview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR 97403
Laurel Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch. The home has gorgeous wood floors and a cozy fireplace with a pellet stove insert; French doors lead to an adjacent bedroom with built-ins. Formal dining room has a beautiful large window, a window seat for extra storage and has an exquisite imported chandelier with matching light fixtures. A beautiful open style kitchen includes stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space and a sunny laundry room with *washer & dryer. Enjoy soaking in the claw-foot tub bathroom upstairs or showering in the full bathroom downstairs. Relish in a banquet of fresh fruit from the yard including kiwi, figs, apples, raspberries and a unique variety of blueberry's while sitting on the well-designed patio surrounded by a private fenced back yard. Detached two-car garage provides extra storage and the bus stop is very close. Renters insurance required. Small pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water for plants/trees, yard care is included with rent.

Rental Criteria Code A
Area - Eugene
Type - House
Pet - Pets considered with references, additional deposit of $500, and pet rent of $50/month
Lease Term - 5/31/2021

*Washer/Dryer is to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion*

**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasnt family or friend.

**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

(RLNE5669425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Riverview St have any available units?
1572 Riverview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1572 Riverview St have?
Some of 1572 Riverview St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1572 Riverview St currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Riverview St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Riverview St pet-friendly?
No, 1572 Riverview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1572 Riverview St offer parking?
Yes, 1572 Riverview St does offer parking.
Does 1572 Riverview St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1572 Riverview St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Riverview St have a pool?
No, 1572 Riverview St does not have a pool.
Does 1572 Riverview St have accessible units?
No, 1572 Riverview St does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Riverview St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1572 Riverview St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr
Eugene, OR 97402
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St
Eugene, OR 97402
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
Riviera Village
130 River Ave
Eugene, OR 97404
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive
Eugene, OR 97408
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop
Eugene, OR 97401
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way
Eugene, OR 97402

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
HarlowChurchillCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University