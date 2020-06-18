1572 Riverview St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch. The home has gorgeous wood floors and a cozy fireplace with a pellet stove insert; French doors lead to an adjacent bedroom with built-ins. Formal dining room has a beautiful large window, a window seat for extra storage and has an exquisite imported chandelier with matching light fixtures. A beautiful open style kitchen includes stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space and a sunny laundry room with *washer & dryer. Enjoy soaking in the claw-foot tub bathroom upstairs or showering in the full bathroom downstairs. Relish in a banquet of fresh fruit from the yard including kiwi, figs, apples, raspberries and a unique variety of blueberry's while sitting on the well-designed patio surrounded by a private fenced back yard. Detached two-car garage provides extra storage and the bus stop is very close. Renters insurance required. Small pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water for plants/trees, yard care is included with rent.



Rental Criteria Code A

Area - Eugene

Type - House

Pet - Pets considered with references, additional deposit of $500, and pet rent of $50/month

Lease Term - 5/31/2021



*Washer/Dryer is to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion*



**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasnt family or friend.



**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



(RLNE5669425)