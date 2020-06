Amenities

61201 Dayspring Dr Available 07/14/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in SE Bend! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is bright and spacious! The kitchen has plenty of storage space and flows nicely into the dining area. Large windows in the living area let in lots of natural light. There is a beautiful fireplace located in the living area, and a washer and dryer is provided. Yard is fenced, and landscaping is included. Tenants will also have access to the community pool. This one won't last long!



* 12 month lease

* No pets

* Washer and dryer in unit

* 2 car attached garage



