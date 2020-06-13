/
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bend, OR
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
Furnished Northwest Crossing Bungalow! Flexible Lease Terms! - This modern bungalow is a must see! Furnished and ready for you! Like new, this home has a great floor plan with a nice kitchen, cozy living room space and even a working desk space.
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61577 Alstrup Road
61577 Alstrup Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1698 sqft
61577 Alstrup Road Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Old Farm District in Bend, OR.
Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
870 SW Crestline Dr. Available 06/16/20 Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.
Century West
1 Unit Available
19717 NW Mt. Bachelor Drive #126
19717 Mount Bachelor Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo - Tastefully remodeled fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo Close to downtown and the Old Mill District 20 min drive to Mt Bachelor Ski Resort This first floor unit awards beautiful views of majestic trees and
Old Bend
1 Unit Available
345 NW Hill St
345 Northwest Hill Street, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
943 sqft
345 NW Hill St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Historic Home near Downtown and Old Mill - This two bedroom home is a must-see, keeping the charm of its original 1916 construction after undergoing a full renovation from the ground up.
River West
1 Unit Available
743 NW Harmon Blvd
743 Northwest Harmon Boulevard, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1700 sqft
743 NW Harmon Blvd Available 08/05/20 Charming Westside Home, Walk to Breweries and Drake Park, Furnished! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath Westside home has it all! Walk into the upstairs part of the home and you will find a spacious living room
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63167 Ne Black Powder Lane
63167 Northeast Black Powder Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1818 sqft
This Pahlisch-built single family home was built in 2014 and is located in the McCall Landing development, one block from Boyd Park. It’s location provides lots of natural light and mountain views.
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive
821 Southeast Shadowood Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2218 sqft
Come spend some time in a wonderful home filled with the owner's collection of a life in Asia. All in a one level home that is full of sunshine. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a well laid-out large home.
Orchard District
1 Unit Available
2575 NE Jones Road
2575 Northeast Jones Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
Fully Furnished Home is NE Bend - Newer home in NE Bend. This home is offered fully furnished.
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
3493 NW Bryce Canyon Lane
3493 Northwest Bryce Canyon Lane, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Unique and Updated FURNISHED Mo-Mo Apartment in NW Bend! - This one bedroom apartment is above the private garage of a single family home, which is owner occupied. The bedroom offers a private patio through french doors.
Century West
1 Unit Available
19581 Tokatee Lake Court
19581 Tokatee Lake Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1846 sqft
Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch Sleeps 4, Two
1 Unit Available
16354 Skyliners Road
16354 Skyliners Road, Deschutes County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1003 sqft
Self Isolation Paradise - Fully Furnished in Deschutes Forest - Looking for a quiet and cozy place to spend in isolation? Look no further than Skyliner Base Camp, a fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath on almost half an acre in Deschutes Forest.
1 Unit Available
8414 Forest Ridge Loop
8414 Forest Ridge Loop, Eagle Crest, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
8414 Forest Ridge Loop Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath FURNISHED - Eagle Crest - Two Car Garage- Short or Long Term - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath fully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. located on Golf Course in Eagle Crest.