southwest bend
60 Apartments for rent in Southwest Bend, Bend, OR
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
61361 Elkhorn St.
61361 Southwest Elkhorn Street, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
61361 Elkhorn St. Available 07/31/20 Great SW Location with Fresh Paint and New Carpet! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features brand new carpet, fresh paint, W/D hookups, and a fenced backyard with landscaping included.
20055 Badger Rd
20055 Badger Road, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2053 sqft
Tentatively available 07/17/2020. No pets preferred. NEW interior paint and NEW flooring! Large 4 bedroom home located on West side of Hwy 97. This beautiful home has a spacious kitchen, tile counters and washer/dryer hookups.
19964 Brass Drive
19964 Brass Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3290 sqft
19964 Brass Drive Available 07/17/20 Near the Old Mill! 4 Bdrm, 3290 Sq Ft, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Dbl Garage - This home is fabulous! It has 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Bend
20367 Lois Way
20367 Lois Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1371 sqft
Custom single level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Upgraded kitchen features a center island, slab-granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A/C unit, tiled bathroom, double sink in master bathroom.
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.
20166 Merriewood Lane
20166 Merriwood Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1745 sqft
20166 Merriewood Lane Available 09/01/20 Home Near Old Mill District, quiet neighborhood. - Absolutely darling, 2 story home. Within walking distance to Old Mill District. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Quiet neighborhood.
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain.
339 SW Garfield Ave
339 Southwest Garfield Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1750 sqft
339 SW Garfield Ave Available 05/15/20 Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community (APPLICATION PENDING) - Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community * 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home * Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave / Gas Range * Utility Room
19581 Tokatee Lake Court
19581 Tokatee Lake Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1846 sqft
Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch Sleeps 4, Two
61610 Summer Shade Dr
61610 Summer Shade Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
61610 Summer Shade Dr Available 12/23/19 Updated 3 BD/2 BA home in Southern Crossing on .5 acre! - Fabulous, updated 3 BD/2 BA home on 0.5 acre lot in Southern Crossing! Home is available for rent for $2200/month.
20118 Stonegate Dr
20118 Stonegate Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2595 sqft
Tentatively available 09/01/2020. Pet considered. Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in the Stonegate neighborhood. This two-story home has a bonus family room located upstairs that includes a wet bar.
1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1
1260 Southwest Tanner Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1120 sqft
Old Mill Duplex - Beautiful well kept Duplex at the end of a cul de sac. Private setting, lots of big trees, landscaped nicely and easy to maintain, private parking, garage, upper wrap around decking and additional paved patio with built in fire pit.
Results within 5 miles of Southwest Bend
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,610
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
691 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners. These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood.
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.
1565 NW Wall Street
1565 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/20/20 Location, Location, Location! 1 bedroom unit on the Deschutes River! - This one bedroom unit is nestled along five garden-like acres on the banks of the tantalizing Deschutes River.
1565 NW Wall St. #305
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches.
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
60703 Golf Village Loop
60703 Golf Village Loop, Seventh Mountain, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2355 sqft
60703 Golf Village Loop Available 07/17/20 Beautiful home on golf course in Widgi Creek! - This home is immaculate and Available for move in August. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom and on half an acre.
1062 SE Black Ridge Place
1062 Southeast Black Ridge Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
1062 SE Black Ridge Place Available 07/29/20 SE Bend House on Culdesac, All Appliances, Deck, Dbl Garage, Close to Park - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.