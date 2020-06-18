All apartments in Bend
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:03 AM

21355 NE Brooklyn Place

21355 Brooklyn Place · (541) 317-1709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21355 Brooklyn Place, Bend, OR 97701
Mountain View

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21355 NE Brooklyn Place · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
21355 NE Brooklyn Place Available 05/08/20 Newer construction / Community pool - Beautiful home in the Mirada neighborhood
Welcoming open floor plan
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Open kitchen with large island, quartz counter top and stainless appliances
Laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs
Gas fireplace, attached two car garage
Large master suite with soaking tub, walk in shower & walk-in closet
Laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer hookups
Fully fenced in backyard with patio
Air conditioning
Incredible neighborhood park & access to the community pool
1 dog considered with great references and extra deposit

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4627861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place have any available units?
21355 NE Brooklyn Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place have?
Some of 21355 NE Brooklyn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21355 NE Brooklyn Place currently offering any rent specials?
21355 NE Brooklyn Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21355 NE Brooklyn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21355 NE Brooklyn Place is pet friendly.
Does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place offer parking?
Yes, 21355 NE Brooklyn Place does offer parking.
Does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21355 NE Brooklyn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place have a pool?
Yes, 21355 NE Brooklyn Place has a pool.
Does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place have accessible units?
No, 21355 NE Brooklyn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21355 NE Brooklyn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21355 NE Brooklyn Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21355 NE Brooklyn Place has units with air conditioning.
