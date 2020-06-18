Amenities
21355 NE Brooklyn Place Available 05/08/20 Newer construction / Community pool - Beautiful home in the Mirada neighborhood
Welcoming open floor plan
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Open kitchen with large island, quartz counter top and stainless appliances
Laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs
Gas fireplace, attached two car garage
Large master suite with soaking tub, walk in shower & walk-in closet
Laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer hookups
Fully fenced in backyard with patio
Air conditioning
Incredible neighborhood park & access to the community pool
1 dog considered with great references and extra deposit
The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4627861)