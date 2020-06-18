Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

21355 NE Brooklyn Place Available 05/08/20 Newer construction / Community pool - Beautiful home in the Mirada neighborhood

Welcoming open floor plan

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Open kitchen with large island, quartz counter top and stainless appliances

Laminate flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs

Gas fireplace, attached two car garage

Large master suite with soaking tub, walk in shower & walk-in closet

Laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer hookups

Fully fenced in backyard with patio

Air conditioning

Incredible neighborhood park & access to the community pool

1 dog considered with great references and extra deposit



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

Austin Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4627861)