All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 20586 Prospector Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
20586 Prospector Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

20586 Prospector Loop

20586 Prospector Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Old Farm District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20586 Prospector Loop, Bend, OR 97702
Old Farm District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Do Not Disturb Tenants***

***Pending Application***

SE Beauty, 4 bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 1738 sq ft, Gas Heat, A/C, Fenced Yard w/ deck and patio, Double Garage

This SE home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot and is in a quiet neighborhood. It features 1738 sq ft of living space, a beautiful river rock gas fireplace and 9 foot ceilings downstairs. The kitchen is fully applianced and Washer/Dryer are included. The rear yard is fenced and has a deck and patio for your enjoyment.

Rental Terms: One year lease
Security Deposit: $3150.00
Available: Early July
Application Fee: $45.00
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed. Dogs not allowed.
No smoking.

Schools: Silver Rail Elementary, High Desert Middle & Bend High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20586 Prospector Loop have any available units?
20586 Prospector Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 20586 Prospector Loop have?
Some of 20586 Prospector Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20586 Prospector Loop currently offering any rent specials?
20586 Prospector Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20586 Prospector Loop pet-friendly?
No, 20586 Prospector Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 20586 Prospector Loop offer parking?
Yes, 20586 Prospector Loop does offer parking.
Does 20586 Prospector Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20586 Prospector Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20586 Prospector Loop have a pool?
No, 20586 Prospector Loop does not have a pool.
Does 20586 Prospector Loop have accessible units?
No, 20586 Prospector Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 20586 Prospector Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20586 Prospector Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 20586 Prospector Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20586 Prospector Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus