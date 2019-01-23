20586 Prospector Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***Do Not Disturb Tenants***



***Pending Application***



SE Beauty, 4 bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 1738 sq ft, Gas Heat, A/C, Fenced Yard w/ deck and patio, Double Garage



This SE home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot and is in a quiet neighborhood. It features 1738 sq ft of living space, a beautiful river rock gas fireplace and 9 foot ceilings downstairs. The kitchen is fully applianced and Washer/Dryer are included. The rear yard is fenced and has a deck and patio for your enjoyment.



Rental Terms: One year lease

Security Deposit: $3150.00

Available: Early July

Application Fee: $45.00

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed. Dogs not allowed.

No smoking.



Schools: Silver Rail Elementary, High Desert Middle & Bend High School