Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

20557 Sun Meadow Way

20557 Sun Meadow Way · (541) 388-1382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20557 Sun Meadow Way, Bend, OR 97702
Old Farm District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20557 Sun Meadow Way · Avail. Jul 10

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
20557 Sun Meadow Way Available 07/10/20 Pahlisch Home in the Lovely Sun Meadow Neighborhood! - This home is in the quaint and desirable Sun Meadow Neighborhood, built by award winning Pahlisch Homes. Located across the street from the community pool, the home has a nice open kitchen, two car garage, gas forced air heat, stone fireplace, wood blinds, washer/dryer hookups and much more! A great, convenient location, close to schools, shopping, and easy access to river trails, downtown, and all Bend has to offer. One pet considered with additional $750 deposit. No smoking.

(RLNE2477200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20557 Sun Meadow Way have any available units?
20557 Sun Meadow Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20557 Sun Meadow Way have?
Some of 20557 Sun Meadow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20557 Sun Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
20557 Sun Meadow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20557 Sun Meadow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20557 Sun Meadow Way is pet friendly.
Does 20557 Sun Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 20557 Sun Meadow Way does offer parking.
Does 20557 Sun Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20557 Sun Meadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20557 Sun Meadow Way have a pool?
Yes, 20557 Sun Meadow Way has a pool.
Does 20557 Sun Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 20557 Sun Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20557 Sun Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20557 Sun Meadow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20557 Sun Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20557 Sun Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
