20557 Sun Meadow Way Available 07/10/20 Pahlisch Home in the Lovely Sun Meadow Neighborhood! - This home is in the quaint and desirable Sun Meadow Neighborhood, built by award winning Pahlisch Homes. Located across the street from the community pool, the home has a nice open kitchen, two car garage, gas forced air heat, stone fireplace, wood blinds, washer/dryer hookups and much more! A great, convenient location, close to schools, shopping, and easy access to river trails, downtown, and all Bend has to offer. One pet considered with additional $750 deposit. No smoking.



