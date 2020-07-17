6620 SW 201st Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6620 SW 201st Court ~ Fully Renovated & Updated Duplex! MUST SEE! - Small Pet considered. This is a MUST SEE to fully appreciate Duplex! Completely and Beautifully Refreshed! 950 SqFt 2 bedroom and 1 bath Newly Updated unit with BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in main living area and NEW carpet in both bedrooms! Kitchen has Gorgeous New quartz counters, New cabinets and ALL NEW APPLIANCES! including the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Great room with gas fireplace. NEW paint and NEW blinds throughout. Completely remodeled bathroom. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Fully fenced yard with covered patio and sprinkler system. Detached single car garage. Extra storage. Landscaping & Water/Sewer included. No smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



ADI Properties Inc



Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.



(RLNE5873396)