All apartments in Aloha
Find more places like 6620 SW 201st Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aloha, OR
/
6620 SW 201st Ct.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6620 SW 201st Ct.

6620 Southwest 201st Court · (503) 526-9311 ext. 226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aloha
See all
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6620 Southwest 201st Court, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6620 SW 201st Ct. · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6620 SW 201st Court ~ Fully Renovated & Updated Duplex! MUST SEE! - Small Pet considered. This is a MUST SEE to fully appreciate Duplex! Completely and Beautifully Refreshed! 950 SqFt 2 bedroom and 1 bath Newly Updated unit with BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in main living area and NEW carpet in both bedrooms! Kitchen has Gorgeous New quartz counters, New cabinets and ALL NEW APPLIANCES! including the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Great room with gas fireplace. NEW paint and NEW blinds throughout. Completely remodeled bathroom. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Fully fenced yard with covered patio and sprinkler system. Detached single car garage. Extra storage. Landscaping & Water/Sewer included. No smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE5873396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 SW 201st Ct. have any available units?
6620 SW 201st Ct. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6620 SW 201st Ct. have?
Some of 6620 SW 201st Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 SW 201st Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6620 SW 201st Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 SW 201st Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6620 SW 201st Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6620 SW 201st Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6620 SW 201st Ct. offers parking.
Does 6620 SW 201st Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 SW 201st Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 SW 201st Ct. have a pool?
No, 6620 SW 201st Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6620 SW 201st Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6620 SW 201st Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 SW 201st Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 SW 201st Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 SW 201st Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 SW 201st Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6620 SW 201st Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Allen
18640 SW Bryant St
Aloha, OR 97003
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave
Aloha, OR 97078
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue
Aloha, OR 97003
Countrywood
17700 Southwest Shaw Street
Aloha, OR 97006
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way
Aloha, OR 97003
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace
Aloha, OR 97003
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue
Aloha, OR 97003
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue
Aloha, OR 97078

Similar Pages

Aloha 1 BedroomsAloha 2 Bedrooms
Aloha Apartments with BalconiesAloha Dog Friendly Apartments
Aloha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WA
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cooper Mountain Aloha North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity