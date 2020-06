Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

3 bedroom, 2 bath- Large fenced backyard - Updated home in the heart of Beaverton. This home will wow you with the updated features throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for a summer BBQ. Large kitchen opens up to family room and sliding glass door to backyard. Extra large attached garage and long driveway. Close to Nike, Intel.



Call Chris for a showing. 503-389-1266



(RLNE4073449)