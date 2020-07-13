All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

The Enclave at Brookside

1414 E 39th St · (918) 235-6763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK 74105
Brookside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-139 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 1-117 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 1-202 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-146 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 1-103 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Unit 2-263 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclave at Brookside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
community garden
fire pit
green community
parking
playground
pool table
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
sauna
If you're looking for an apartment in Tulsa, OK, that’s full of modern luxury, you'll love The Enclave at Brookside Apartment Homes. Ideally located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city, our community is fun and active and located near all your employment, educational, and personal needs.

The Enclave is a carefully crafted fusion of modern design, location, and technology with a sophisticated urban twist. You'll find spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that will surpass your expectations. Enjoy your modern kitchen with elegant granite countertops and sleek cabinets, savor upgrades like vast nine-foot ceilings and oversized windows, and enjoy the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer in your own home. For added luxury, inquire about special extra touches that can be found in select apartments, including relaxing garden tubs and walk-in showers, individual security systems, and private balconies and patios.

Our community goes the extra mile to prov

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: pet DNA test: $40 flat fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (unreserved).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclave at Brookside have any available units?
The Enclave at Brookside has 18 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Enclave at Brookside have?
Some of The Enclave at Brookside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclave at Brookside currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclave at Brookside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Enclave at Brookside pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclave at Brookside is pet friendly.
Does The Enclave at Brookside offer parking?
Yes, The Enclave at Brookside offers parking.
Does The Enclave at Brookside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Enclave at Brookside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclave at Brookside have a pool?
Yes, The Enclave at Brookside has a pool.
Does The Enclave at Brookside have accessible units?
Yes, The Enclave at Brookside has accessible units.
Does The Enclave at Brookside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Enclave at Brookside has units with dishwashers.
