Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed community garden fire pit green community parking playground pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving sauna

If you're looking for an apartment in Tulsa, OK, that’s full of modern luxury, you'll love The Enclave at Brookside Apartment Homes. Ideally located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city, our community is fun and active and located near all your employment, educational, and personal needs.



The Enclave is a carefully crafted fusion of modern design, location, and technology with a sophisticated urban twist. You'll find spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that will surpass your expectations. Enjoy your modern kitchen with elegant granite countertops and sleek cabinets, savor upgrades like vast nine-foot ceilings and oversized windows, and enjoy the convenience of having a full-size washer and dryer in your own home. For added luxury, inquire about special extra touches that can be found in select apartments, including relaxing garden tubs and walk-in showers, individual security systems, and private balconies and patios.



