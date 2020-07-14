All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Stoneridge at 36th

3625 S Lakewood Ave · (918) 205-6918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3637A · Avail. Sep 3

$519

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3618B · Avail. now

$519

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3635B · Avail. Sep 4

$519

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3648D · Avail. Aug 7

$669

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 3621D · Avail. now

$669

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 3642C · Avail. now

$669

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 960 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneridge at 36th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area. Easy access to Interstate 44, Highway 51 and Broken Arrow Expressway means that you are only minutes away from our city's incredible resources. We are in close proximity to everything you need including schools, shopping, fine dining, medical centers, entertainment venues and recreational areas. At Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments we're excited to offer one and two bedroom apartment homes. Choose from among our three spacious floor plans designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. We feature amenities fit for your lifestyle including all-electric kitchens with pantry, balcony or patio, disability access, and walk-in closets! Our community amenities will make you feel right at home. Enjoy the sun at the shimmering swimming pool, keep in shape in the state-of-the-art fitness center, and have a cookout at the barbecue in our picnic area. Our two laundry facilities make those everyday chores an absolute breeze. Please give us a call to schedule your personal tour of Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments today. We can't wait to show you around and help you choose your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneridge at 36th have any available units?
Stoneridge at 36th has 22 units available starting at $519 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Stoneridge at 36th have?
Some of Stoneridge at 36th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneridge at 36th currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneridge at 36th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneridge at 36th pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneridge at 36th is pet friendly.
Does Stoneridge at 36th offer parking?
No, Stoneridge at 36th does not offer parking.
Does Stoneridge at 36th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stoneridge at 36th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneridge at 36th have a pool?
Yes, Stoneridge at 36th has a pool.
Does Stoneridge at 36th have accessible units?
No, Stoneridge at 36th does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneridge at 36th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneridge at 36th has units with dishwashers.
