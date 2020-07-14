Stoneridge at 36th

Amenities

Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area. Easy access to Interstate 44, Highway 51 and Broken Arrow Expressway means that you are only minutes away from our city's incredible resources. We are in close proximity to everything you need including schools, shopping, fine dining, medical centers, entertainment venues and recreational areas. At Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments we're excited to offer one and two bedroom apartment homes. Choose from among our three spacious floor plans designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. We feature amenities fit for your lifestyle including all-electric kitchens with pantry, balcony or patio, disability access, and walk-in closets! Our community amenities will make you feel right at home. Enjoy the sun at the shimmering swimming pool, keep in shape in the state-of-the-art fitness center, and have a cookout at the barbecue in our picnic area. Our two laundry facilities make those everyday chores an absolute breeze. Please give us a call to schedule your personal tour of Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments today. We can't wait to show you around and help you choose your new home.