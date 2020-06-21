All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 6734 E 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
6734 E 5th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6734 E 5th Street

6734 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6734 East 5th Street, Tulsa, OK 74112
McClure Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
COMING SOON!

This 948 square foot 3 bedroom, 1 bath house was built in 1947 on a 6,700 square foot lot in the Sheridan Hills addition just off Sheridan in the McClure Park neighborhood of Tulsa. The home has fresh paint throughout, new carpet, central heat and air, indoor utility room, ceramic tile and hardwood floors.

12 Month lease
$775 Rent / $775 Deposit
$300 Non-refundable pet fee for the first pet
$50 Non-refundable pet fee for each additional pet
$100 Late fee if rent is paid after the 3rd of each month
$35 Application fee per lease holder
Renter's Insurance is required

No Section 8, Tulsa Housing vouchers or Cherokee Assistance

kingandkingproperties.com

Text 918.728.7890 to schedule a showing
12 Month lease
$775 Rent / $775 Deposit
$300 Non-refundable pet fee for the first pet
$50 Non-refundable pet fee for each additional pet
$100 Late fee if rent is paid after the 3rd of each month
$35 Application fee per lease holder
Renter's Insurance is required

No Section 8, Tulsa Housing vouchers or Cherokee Assistance

kingandkingproperties.com

Text 918.728.7890 to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 E 5th Street have any available units?
6734 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 E 5th Street have?
Some of 6734 E 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6734 E 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6734 E 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6734 E 5th Street offer parking?
No, 6734 E 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6734 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 6734 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6734 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 6734 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6734 E 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl
Tulsa, OK 74133
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E
Tulsa, OK 74120
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74145
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave
Tulsa, OK 74134

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology