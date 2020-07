The Parc at East 51st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed car wash area coffee bar fire pit playground pool table putting green racquetball court pet friendly

Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Parc at East Fifty-First is conveniently located near the Broken Arrow Expressway and Hwy 169. Parc's studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style floor plans offer ground-level private entries, attached and detached garages, 9-foot ceilings, full sized washers and dryers in every unit and much more. The Parc at East Fifty-First also provides residents with access to high-end amenities such as a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, laptops and iPads, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, emergency maintenance, and on-site management. Call or visit us today and see what The Parc at East Fifty-First can offer you!