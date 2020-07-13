Amenities

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Parker Apartment Homes are located in outer Edmond, on the northern border of Oklahoma City. Located in the award winning Edmond School District, the community offers easy freeway access to US-77 N and John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Nearby you will find attractions such as Quail Springs Mall, Bricktown, Downtown OKC, and the Chesapeake Boathouse. Spacious 2, 3, and 4 bedroom floor plans feature renovated interiors with brushed nickel finishes, high quality appliance packages, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents are invited to relax in the pool or enjoy a peaceful evening seated with friends in the community courtyard. Pet owners may enjoy the dog park agility course to promote physical activity and healthy play behavior in their furry friends. The Parker Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.