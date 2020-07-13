All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like
The Parker Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
The Parker Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Parker Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
14140 Broadway Ext · (405) 835-6203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save $100 Today! --- Receive a Free Admin Fee with any approved application in July!
logo
Rent Special
Save $100 at The Parker! --- Receive a Free Admin Fee with any approved application in July!
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0533 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 0537 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0233 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 0428 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parker Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Parker Apartment Homes are located in outer Edmond, on the northern border of Oklahoma City. Located in the award winning Edmond School District, the community offers easy freeway access to US-77 N and John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Nearby you will find attractions such as Quail Springs Mall, Bricktown, Downtown OKC, and the Chesapeake Boathouse. Spacious 2, 3, and 4 bedroom floor plans feature renovated interiors with brushed nickel finishes, high quality appliance packages, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents are invited to relax in the pool or enjoy a peaceful evening seated with friends in the community courtyard. Pet owners may enjoy the dog park agility course to promote physical activity and healthy play behavior in their furry friends. The Parker Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom) - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Parker Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Parker Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parker Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Parker Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parker Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Parker Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Save $100 Today! --- Receive a Free Admin Fee with any approved application in July!
Is The Parker Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parker Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Parker Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Parker Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Parker Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Parker Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parker Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Parker Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Parker Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Parker Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Parker Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parker Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 BedroomsOklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail CreekHeritage Hills EastN.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian UniversityOklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology CenterMetro Technology Centers