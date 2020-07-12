/
/
/
heritage hills east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Heritage Hills East, Oklahoma City, OK
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 NW 16th Street
112 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Dream Duplex + Dream Location! - This historic duplex is located on NW 16th and N Broadway Ave, skips from Automobile Alley and Heritage Hills.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
124 NW 17th-B Street
124 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1980 sqft
For Lease $3100 a month and for sale $394,500.Fully remodeled dream home in the heart of Heritage Hills! Overflowing with historic charm this two-story home offers an abundance of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Heritage Hills East
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
25 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1321 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
55 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
20 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
15 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$684
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
701 Hudson UNIT 500
701 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$4,500
2181 sqft
701 Hudson UNIT 500 Available 08/03/20 Fully Furnished-Posh Urban Penthouse in Midtown OKC- 1600 Sq. Ft. Rooftop Terrace with 360 degree views of OKC skyline- 30 day lease term available - Experience Luxury Living at 701 Hudson.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
444 N Central Ave Unit 106
444 North Central Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1172 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
513 Northwest 29th Street - 1
513 Northwest 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
715 sqft
**NOT FURNISHED** BEAUTIFUL brand new apartment IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PASEO!!! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST. Water and Trash included in rent.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
119 25th
119 NW 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1266 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Rare 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home in Jefferson Park neighborhood. Walking distance to 23rd street restaurants, bars, and Tower Theater. Spacious floor plan with separate living room and dining room and walk in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 NW 28th Street #8
421 Northwest 28th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Beautiful Historical 1 Bedroom In Jefferson Park - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2702 N Robinson Ave
2702 North Robinson Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
825 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom duplex in Jefferson Park. AWESOME location near 23rd street, walking distance to restaurants, entertainment and park directly across the street.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
212 Northwest 32nd Street
212 Northwest 32nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2188 sqft
Stunning Edgemere Park home with nice architectural details. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout, living room features cove ceiling and mock fireplace. Formal dining is open to living room and boasts a vintage chandelier and cove ceiling.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
632 NE 15th St
632 Northeast 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2603 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE-LINCOLN TERRACE ADDITION-OU MED CTR & CAPITAL - Spanish style home in the Historic Lincoln Terrace Addition of OKC. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car detached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
402 NW 27th - E
402 Northwest 27th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Central Heat and Air, Updated Finishes **NOT FURNISHED** charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom within walking distance to the popular Paseo area and the newest 23rd St additions! Spacious 800 sq ft apartment with plenty of built in storage throughout!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
417 NW 22 Street - C
417 Northwest 22nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with dual vanity sinks, approximately 1175 sq feet. Wonderful unit with lots of storage! Just remodeled the kitchen and bathroom, both with granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
204 Northwest 22nd Street
204 Northwest 22nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
Available August 1st! Located in historic Mesta Park! This Charming Home boasts a beautifully bright and large covered front porch. And offers a Floorplan that flows seamlessly from room room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1722 N Lindsay Ave - 3
1722 North Lindsay Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
480 sqft
Within walking distance to the State Capital, OU Medical Center, the VA and public transportation. Bike racks, storage closets and laundry room on site!
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
221 NW 27th Street
221 Northwest 27th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1178 sqft
This house is smack dab in the center of everything! Merely blocks away from The Paseo if you are looking for a Historic Home close to the Arts Districts then look no further! This home features heaps and heaps of historic charm, from the wood
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
625 NW 4th St Apt 405
625 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
993 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
Results within 5 miles of Heritage Hills East
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$907
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.