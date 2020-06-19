9908 Ruger Road

Amenities

Brand New and Move in Ready! Lovely 4 bedroom home in the new Redstone Ranch Addition in Surrey Hills. Spacious home with large kitchen and raised breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the living room making entertaining guests a breeze. Large master suite located off the living room in this split floorplan. Spacious fenced in backyard. Neighborhood is located just next to the new elementary school being built which is expected to open Fall of 2020. Pets are case by case basis. Call today to arrange a showing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.