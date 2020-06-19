All apartments in Oklahoma City
9908 Ruger Road
9908 Ruger Road

9908 Ruger Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9908 Ruger Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New and Move in Ready! Lovely 4 bedroom home in the new Redstone Ranch Addition in Surrey Hills. Spacious home with large kitchen and raised breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the living room making entertaining guests a breeze. Large master suite located off the living room in this split floorplan. Spacious fenced in backyard. Neighborhood is located just next to the new elementary school being built which is expected to open Fall of 2020. Pets are case by case basis. Call today to arrange a showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9908 Ruger Road have any available units?
9908 Ruger Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 9908 Ruger Road currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Ruger Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Ruger Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9908 Ruger Road is pet friendly.
Does 9908 Ruger Road offer parking?
No, 9908 Ruger Road does not offer parking.
Does 9908 Ruger Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 Ruger Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Ruger Road have a pool?
No, 9908 Ruger Road does not have a pool.
Does 9908 Ruger Road have accessible units?
No, 9908 Ruger Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Ruger Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 Ruger Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Ruger Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 Ruger Road does not have units with air conditioning.
