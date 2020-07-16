8400 Tiffany Drive.

Amenities

Entertainers dream! Enjoy the large bonus boom w/wet bar and separate entrance! Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Large master suite with walk in closet and updated bath. This home also offers a large laundry room with desk for folding, crafts or just extra workspace. Large fenced yard with storage shed. Close to shopping, restaurants and highway access.



Rent: $1295

Deposit: $1295

Application fee: $35 per person

Pet Fee: No cats, dogs over 25 lbs. $500 pet fee plus $20 pet rent per month.



