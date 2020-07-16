All apartments in Oklahoma City
Location

8400 Tiffany Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Windsor Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Entertainers dream! Enjoy the large bonus boom w/wet bar and separate entrance! Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Large master suite with walk in closet and updated bath. This home also offers a large laundry room with desk for folding, crafts or just extra workspace. Large fenced yard with storage shed. Close to shopping, restaurants and highway access.

Rent: $1295
Deposit: $1295
Application fee: $35 per person
Pet Fee: No cats, dogs over 25 lbs. $500 pet fee plus $20 pet rent per month.

To see our available properties, visit www.primarypmok.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8400 Tiffany Drive have any available units?
8400 Tiffany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8400 Tiffany Drive have?
Some of 8400 Tiffany Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8400 Tiffany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8400 Tiffany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8400 Tiffany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8400 Tiffany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8400 Tiffany Drive offer parking?
No, 8400 Tiffany Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8400 Tiffany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8400 Tiffany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8400 Tiffany Drive have a pool?
No, 8400 Tiffany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8400 Tiffany Drive have accessible units?
No, 8400 Tiffany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8400 Tiffany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8400 Tiffany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

