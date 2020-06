Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool hot tub

Large Vintage Rental - This beautiful 2341SF 3 bed 2 bath home has tons of unique features to offer. The house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has all new appliances, counter tops and lighting. There is a formal dining room off the kitchen with vintage build-ins. The living room in this house is large with tall ceilings allowing plenty of room for a big family. The guest bedrooms are good size as well with walk-in closets in each room. The master has been remodeled as well with on-suite and walk-in closet. In the middle guest bedroom there are french doors leading to an additional 500SF enclosed entertaining space with sunken hot tub. The back yard backs up to a green belt and a park. Call today to schedule your private showing?



(RLNE3987563)