All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 6409 NW 160th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
6409 NW 160th Ter
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:42 AM

6409 NW 160th Ter

6409 Northwest 160th Terrace · (918) 200-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6409 Northwest 160th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6409 NW 160th Ter · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New 4 Bed In Deer Creek Schools - This spacious two-story offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar, granite countertops, Frigidaire Stainless Steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Off the family living area is the master suite featuring double sinks and a walk in closet. The second floor features all the secondary bedrooms, plus a large loft area. Fully fenced large backyard and a covered patio. Call today for a showing!

For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242

For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com

(RLNE5644895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 NW 160th Ter have any available units?
6409 NW 160th Ter has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 NW 160th Ter have?
Some of 6409 NW 160th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 NW 160th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6409 NW 160th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 NW 160th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6409 NW 160th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 6409 NW 160th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6409 NW 160th Ter does offer parking.
Does 6409 NW 160th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 NW 160th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 NW 160th Ter have a pool?
No, 6409 NW 160th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6409 NW 160th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6409 NW 160th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 NW 160th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6409 NW 160th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6409 NW 160th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity