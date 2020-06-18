6409 NW 160th Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Brand New 4 Bed In Deer Creek Schools - This spacious two-story offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar, granite countertops, Frigidaire Stainless Steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Off the family living area is the master suite featuring double sinks and a walk in closet. The second floor features all the secondary bedrooms, plus a large loft area. Fully fenced large backyard and a covered patio. Call today for a showing!



For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242



(RLNE5644895)