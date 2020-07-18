All apartments in Oklahoma City
6312 N VILLA AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6312 N VILLA AVE

6312 North Villa Avenue · (405) 313-6820
Location

6312 North Villa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Wilemans Belle Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6312 N VILLA AVE · Avail. Aug 7

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6312 N VILLA AVE Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Duplex - Great Location - Close to Everything - Beautiful Duplex in Great Location. Please DO NOT Disturb Tenant – call or text 405-313-6820 for Showing. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 living and 1 dining, 2 car garage, 2,800 sq. ft. built in 1969 in the Riviera Country Club addition. For this unit enter on ground floor entry with grand staircase up to the duplex. All rooms are very large, wood floors and carpet, gas log fireplace, built-ins. Master suite offers double vanity and walk-in closet. Utility room. Fenced patio area. New fence will be installed August, 2020. Oklahoma City Schools.
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet – Small Dogs Under 30 lbs. ONLY
To view this home, please call Robin at (405) 313-6820 or yourokcrentals@gmail.com
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.okcleasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Appliances: Oven, range, dishwasher
Interior: Gas log fireplace, wood floors, large rooms
Exterior: Fenced patio area
Mechanical: Garage door lift
Directions: Off N May Ave for E. on NW 63rd Street, S. on Villa Ave

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5900909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 N VILLA AVE have any available units?
6312 N VILLA AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 N VILLA AVE have?
Some of 6312 N VILLA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 N VILLA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6312 N VILLA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 N VILLA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6312 N VILLA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6312 N VILLA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6312 N VILLA AVE offers parking.
Does 6312 N VILLA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 N VILLA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 N VILLA AVE have a pool?
No, 6312 N VILLA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6312 N VILLA AVE have accessible units?
No, 6312 N VILLA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 N VILLA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 N VILLA AVE has units with dishwashers.
