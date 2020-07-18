Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

6312 N VILLA AVE Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Duplex - Great Location - Close to Everything - Beautiful Duplex in Great Location. Please DO NOT Disturb Tenant – call or text 405-313-6820 for Showing. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 living and 1 dining, 2 car garage, 2,800 sq. ft. built in 1969 in the Riviera Country Club addition. For this unit enter on ground floor entry with grand staircase up to the duplex. All rooms are very large, wood floors and carpet, gas log fireplace, built-ins. Master suite offers double vanity and walk-in closet. Utility room. Fenced patio area. New fence will be installed August, 2020. Oklahoma City Schools.

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet – Small Dogs Under 30 lbs. ONLY

To view this home, please call Robin at (405) 313-6820 or yourokcrentals@gmail.com

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.okcleasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Appliances: Oven, range, dishwasher

Interior: Gas log fireplace, wood floors, large rooms

Exterior: Fenced patio area

Mechanical: Garage door lift

Directions: Off N May Ave for E. on NW 63rd Street, S. on Villa Ave



No Cats Allowed



