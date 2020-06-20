606 NW 19th St

Amenities
Great 2-Story, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Available Now in Mesta Park! - Great 2-Story, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Available Now in Mesta Park! - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath is available in the coveted & historic Mesta Park Addition! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Just a block from Perle Mesta Park & close to Plaza District, Paseo, Western Avenue...close to pretty much everything! One bedroom & one bathroom downstairs, the other bedroom & bathroom upstairs. Original wood floors throughout, large living area with mock fireplace, formal dining room or second living area, kitchen includes ceramic tile flooring, refrigerator provided, gas stove/oven & built-in microwave & there's even an indoor laundry closet with washer/dryer already in place too. Lawn care provided & water/trash utility provided...tenant responsible for gas & electric utilities. Also, there is a brand new stockade fence around back yard & a gate that goes to the brand new parking pad, accessible from the alleyway. (Please bear with us, as we are still completing some minor repairs & cleaning.) FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!!! Available Now & Move-In Ready Very Soon! Small house-trained pet possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a $300 half-refundable pet deposit & an additional $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for general maintenance, and also responsible for gas & electric utilities. No Smoking. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.
(RLNE5796490)