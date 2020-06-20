All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

606 NW 19th St

606 Northwest 19th Street · (405) 444-8383
Location

606 Northwest 19th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Mesta Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 NW 19th St · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 2-Story, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Available Now in Mesta Park! - Great 2-Story, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Available Now in Mesta Park! - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath is available in the coveted & historic Mesta Park Addition! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Just a block from Perle Mesta Park & close to Plaza District, Paseo, Western Avenue...close to pretty much everything! One bedroom & one bathroom downstairs, the other bedroom & bathroom upstairs. Original wood floors throughout, large living area with mock fireplace, formal dining room or second living area, kitchen includes ceramic tile flooring, refrigerator provided, gas stove/oven & built-in microwave & there's even an indoor laundry closet with washer/dryer already in place too. Lawn care provided & water/trash utility provided...tenant responsible for gas & electric utilities. Also, there is a brand new stockade fence around back yard & a gate that goes to the brand new parking pad, accessible from the alleyway. (Please bear with us, as we are still completing some minor repairs & cleaning.) FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!!! Available Now & Move-In Ready Very Soon! Small house-trained pet possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a $300 half-refundable pet deposit & an additional $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for general maintenance, and also responsible for gas & electric utilities. No Smoking. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.

(RLNE5796490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 NW 19th St have any available units?
606 NW 19th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 NW 19th St have?
Some of 606 NW 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 NW 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
606 NW 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 NW 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 NW 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 606 NW 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 606 NW 19th St does offer parking.
Does 606 NW 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 NW 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 NW 19th St have a pool?
No, 606 NW 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 606 NW 19th St have accessible units?
No, 606 NW 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 NW 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 NW 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
