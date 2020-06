Amenities

**AVAILABLE 4/1/20** The monthly asking rate is $4,750/month with a triple-net lease. This 6,000 sq ft building has been recently renovated and sits on 1.8 acres MOL and includes concrete parking in the front with a secured, gravel lot in the back. This property is very conveniently located near I-40 and has a wide range of uses. If this property will work for you and your business, schedule a showing today!