Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

508 Northwest 35th Street

508 Northwest 35th Street · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Northwest 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nice, historic 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Edgemere Park, less than a block from the park! Spacious open-concept in the living, dining room, and kitchen. Beautiful home with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Great location close to The Paseo, Uptown 23rd and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $1195 per month and deposit is $1195. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Northwest 35th Street have any available units?
508 Northwest 35th Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Northwest 35th Street have?
Some of 508 Northwest 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Northwest 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 Northwest 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Northwest 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Northwest 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 508 Northwest 35th Street offer parking?
No, 508 Northwest 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 508 Northwest 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Northwest 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Northwest 35th Street have a pool?
No, 508 Northwest 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 Northwest 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 508 Northwest 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Northwest 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Northwest 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
