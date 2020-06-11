508 Northwest 35th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice, historic 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Edgemere Park, less than a block from the park! Spacious open-concept in the living, dining room, and kitchen. Beautiful home with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Great location close to The Paseo, Uptown 23rd and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $1195 per month and deposit is $1195. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit www.integrityokc.com.