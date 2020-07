Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Mustang Schools - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Nnx48pqc9f&env=production



This home offers a very spacious design from start to finish. Very large living room and tons of space in the master bedrooms and spare bedrooms, this home has it all. An open concept design from the kitchen to the living room is perfect for entertaining or watching your favorite show while you make dinner. Pets case by case.



Directions - From SW 44th and County Line Rd-Go west on SW 44th for half a mile. Addition on North side of road.



(RLNE5912501)