Last updated April 5 2020 at 11:26 AM

4220 Southeast 46th Street

4220 Southeast 46th Street · (405) 326-7132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4220 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT THROUGH January 1st!!

This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large kitchen/dining area, central heat and air, and a laundry room inside, plus NEW PAINT! In the back yard, it has an in-ground storm shelter, a large fenced yard, plus a great covered patio. It has easy access to I-35, and is conveniently located near Tinker AFB. It is within the Mid-Del School district, but is located in Oklahoma City.

Utilities and lawn care are not included.

Apply online at www.LLRentalGroup.com. $35 application fee per adult. Reduced app fee for military. Not section 8 approved.

$800/rent and $700 deposit. $25 discount per month for 24 month or longer lease.

Pets are allowed with approval and $250 non-refundable fee per pet. No vicious breeds due to insurance restrictions.

405-326-7132

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Southeast 46th Street have any available units?
4220 Southeast 46th Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Southeast 46th Street have?
Some of 4220 Southeast 46th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Southeast 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Southeast 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Southeast 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Southeast 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Southeast 46th Street offer parking?
No, 4220 Southeast 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4220 Southeast 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Southeast 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Southeast 46th Street have a pool?
No, 4220 Southeast 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Southeast 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 4220 Southeast 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Southeast 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Southeast 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
