4220 Southeast 46th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range oven

HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT THROUGH January 1st!!



This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large kitchen/dining area, central heat and air, and a laundry room inside, plus NEW PAINT! In the back yard, it has an in-ground storm shelter, a large fenced yard, plus a great covered patio. It has easy access to I-35, and is conveniently located near Tinker AFB. It is within the Mid-Del School district, but is located in Oklahoma City.



Utilities and lawn care are not included.



Apply online at www.LLRentalGroup.com. $35 application fee per adult. Reduced app fee for military. Not section 8 approved.



$800/rent and $700 deposit. $25 discount per month for 24 month or longer lease.



Pets are allowed with approval and $250 non-refundable fee per pet. No vicious breeds due to insurance restrictions.



405-326-7132