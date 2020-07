Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Incredible mid-century home in the highly sought-after Edgemere Heights neighborhood. This gem of a house sits on a large lot with a beautiful backyard oasis that backs to a lush greenbelt. Large second living room with lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors, and stone fireplace perfect for entertaining! Remodeled kitchen, still maintains original charm and includes stainless steel appliances and industrial sized gas oven/cooktop. Main bedroom features 2 closets and updated bath with granite counter top. Two-car garage with large storm shelter! This home is the perfect home with lots of space for entertaining inside and outside.