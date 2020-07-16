4125 NW 12th Street

Amenities
3 Bed, 1 Bath in NW OKC - Come see this spacious 3 bed, 1 bath home. Enjoy warm neutral colors throughout with white woodwork. There is carpet in the living room and bedrooms and wood-look vinyl flooring in the hall. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is neutral ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining room, and spacious hall bath. Washer and dryer hookups are in the attached 1 car garage. The backyard has a storage building and covered back patio.
Tenant must provide their own washer, dryer, and refrigerator.
Dogs 15lbs and under may be considered with an additional $300 security deposit per pet.
This is a no smoking property. This property is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4142869)