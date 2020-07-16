All apartments in Oklahoma City
4125 NW 12th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4125 NW 12th Street

4125 Northwest 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Northwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Classic Corbin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bed, 1 Bath in NW OKC - Come see this spacious 3 bed, 1 bath home. Enjoy warm neutral colors throughout with white woodwork. There is carpet in the living room and bedrooms and wood-look vinyl flooring in the hall. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is neutral ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining room, and spacious hall bath. Washer and dryer hookups are in the attached 1 car garage. The backyard has a storage building and covered back patio.

Tenant must provide their own washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

Dogs 15lbs and under may be considered with an additional $300 security deposit per pet.
This is a no smoking property. This property is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4142869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 NW 12th Street have any available units?
4125 NW 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 NW 12th Street have?
Some of 4125 NW 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 NW 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4125 NW 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 NW 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 NW 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4125 NW 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4125 NW 12th Street offers parking.
Does 4125 NW 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 NW 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 NW 12th Street have a pool?
No, 4125 NW 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4125 NW 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 4125 NW 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 NW 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 NW 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
