4125 NW 12th Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Bed, 1 Bath in NW OKC - Come see this spacious 3 bed, 1 bath home. Enjoy warm neutral colors throughout with white woodwork. There is carpet in the living room and bedrooms and wood-look vinyl flooring in the hall. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is neutral ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining room, and spacious hall bath. Washer and dryer hookups are in the attached 1 car garage. The backyard has a storage building and covered back patio.



Tenant must provide their own washer, dryer, and refrigerator.



Dogs 15lbs and under may be considered with an additional $300 security deposit per pet.

This is a no smoking property. This property is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4142869)