404 N Willowood Drive

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - Luxury Duplex in quiet silver Eagle neighborhood. Includes security system, lawn care and private community pool. 2 car garage with rear entry. Front and back porch and private back courtyard area. Large living area with vaulted ceilings. Master opens up to back covered patio and includes master bath and large walk in MBR closet. Kitchen includes new granite counter tops, tile backsplash and oak cabinets. One year lease.
This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome features the following:
Fireplace
Laminate Floorings
Carpet
Central Heating and Air
Blinds
Lots of Cabinet Space
Granite Countertops
Stainless Appliances
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Large Walk-in Closet w/ built in Shelves
Front Yard Lawn Care is Included
Covered Patio
Fenced Yard
Community Pool
Yukon Schools
......................... and much, much more !!
Rent: $ 1025
Deposit: $ 1000
Pet Policy: Not Allowed
Section 8: Not Accepted
Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 to schedule your tour !!
www.energypmokc.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5845314)