All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 404 N Willowood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
404 N Willowood Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

404 N Willowood Drive

404 North Willowood Drive · (405) 928-8411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

404 North Willowood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 N Willowood Drive · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - Luxury Duplex in quiet silver Eagle neighborhood. Includes security system, lawn care and private community pool. 2 car garage with rear entry. Front and back porch and private back courtyard area. Large living area with vaulted ceilings. Master opens up to back covered patio and includes master bath and large walk in MBR closet. Kitchen includes new granite counter tops, tile backsplash and oak cabinets. One year lease.

This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome features the following:

Fireplace
Laminate Floorings
Carpet
Central Heating and Air
Blinds
Lots of Cabinet Space
Granite Countertops
Stainless Appliances
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Large Walk-in Closet w/ built in Shelves
Front Yard Lawn Care is Included
Covered Patio
Fenced Yard
Community Pool
Yukon Schools
......................... and much, much more !!

Rent: $ 1025
Deposit: $ 1000

Pet Policy: Not Allowed

Section 8: Not Accepted

Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 to schedule your tour !!

www.energypmokc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 N Willowood Drive have any available units?
404 N Willowood Drive has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 N Willowood Drive have?
Some of 404 N Willowood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 N Willowood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 N Willowood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 N Willowood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 N Willowood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 404 N Willowood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 N Willowood Drive does offer parking.
Does 404 N Willowood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 N Willowood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 N Willowood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 404 N Willowood Drive has a pool.
Does 404 N Willowood Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 N Willowood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 N Willowood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 N Willowood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 404 N Willowood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity