Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

3312 S Meta Ave

3312 South Meta Avenue · (405) 293-3193
Location

3312 South Meta Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
Airline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3312 S Meta Ave · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy Three Bedroom with Large Yard - Near Portland and SW 29th, you'll love this charming home's bright picture windows and large closets! The one car garage has been expertly renovated into a large third bedroom, complete with washer/dryer connections and a walk in closet, making it the perfect master suite! Kitchen comes with stove/range so you'll only need to have a refrigerator.

Both the front and backyards are fenced, pets are welcome with prior approval and pet deposit. A large storage shed in the backyard makes for a great storage area!

For additional information or to schedule a showing please call or text Peake Realty at 405.293.3193!

(RLNE5036377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 S Meta Ave have any available units?
3312 S Meta Ave has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 S Meta Ave have?
Some of 3312 S Meta Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 S Meta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3312 S Meta Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 S Meta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 S Meta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3312 S Meta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3312 S Meta Ave does offer parking.
Does 3312 S Meta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 S Meta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 S Meta Ave have a pool?
No, 3312 S Meta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3312 S Meta Ave have accessible units?
No, 3312 S Meta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 S Meta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 S Meta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
