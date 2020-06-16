3312 S Meta Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy Three Bedroom with Large Yard - Near Portland and SW 29th, you'll love this charming home's bright picture windows and large closets! The one car garage has been expertly renovated into a large third bedroom, complete with washer/dryer connections and a walk in closet, making it the perfect master suite! Kitchen comes with stove/range so you'll only need to have a refrigerator.



Both the front and backyards are fenced, pets are welcome with prior approval and pet deposit. A large storage shed in the backyard makes for a great storage area!



