Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

3221 Orchard Ave.

3221 Orchard Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3221 Orchard Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
FIRST MONTHS RENT $1
Beautiful rental in The Grove. Located in the Deer Creek School district. This home features a gorgeous entry way that opens up to fam-room with vaulted ceiling. Gas fire place. Open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Granit throughout. Custom cabinets. Upgraded crown molding and baseboards. Hand textured walls Large master bedroom with lighted tray ceiling. Master bath features two sinks, jetted tub, and walk in shower. Walk in closet. Upstairs bonus room, with half bath. 4 beds including master. Fourth bedroom can be a study. Laundry room sink and cabinets. Bricked in outdoor patio with fireplace and pergola. 3 car garage with in ground storm shelter. Full sprinkler system, security system. Neighborhood gym, playgrounds, pool, rec facility. Walking trails and pond.
FIRT MONTHS RENT $1
Available for rent October 1, 2015. Mid Sep if needed sooner.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Orchard Ave. have any available units?
3221 Orchard Ave. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Orchard Ave. have?
Some of 3221 Orchard Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Orchard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Orchard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Orchard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Orchard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 3221 Orchard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Orchard Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3221 Orchard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Orchard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Orchard Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3221 Orchard Ave. has a pool.
Does 3221 Orchard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3221 Orchard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Orchard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Orchard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
