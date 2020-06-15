3221 Orchard Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

FIRST MONTHS RENT $1

Beautiful rental in The Grove. Located in the Deer Creek School district. This home features a gorgeous entry way that opens up to fam-room with vaulted ceiling. Gas fire place. Open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. Granit throughout. Custom cabinets. Upgraded crown molding and baseboards. Hand textured walls Large master bedroom with lighted tray ceiling. Master bath features two sinks, jetted tub, and walk in shower. Walk in closet. Upstairs bonus room, with half bath. 4 beds including master. Fourth bedroom can be a study. Laundry room sink and cabinets. Bricked in outdoor patio with fireplace and pergola. 3 car garage with in ground storm shelter. Full sprinkler system, security system. Neighborhood gym, playgrounds, pool, rec facility. Walking trails and pond.

FIRT MONTHS RENT $1

Available for rent October 1, 2015. Mid Sep if needed sooner.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.