3205 Brookstone Pass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A cozy entry welcomes you into this sun-filled, spacious living area boasting a gourmet kitchen with huge kitchen island. This popular floor plan features a split bedroom plan, study (or formal dining), mud room, & dinette. Wood wains-coating in the entry and study make this home striking, & an abundance of built-ins make it desirable for those needing storage. The flooring in kitchen, dining halls & study consists of durable new wood looking tile which is aesthetically pleasing. Every attention has been given to detail from hardware on the cabinets, to the bull nose corners, & captivating elevation design on the exterior. Features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded appliances, tiled glass backsplash, tiled showers, stone fireplace, large cornice board crown molding over windows & doors, & a 'speak easy' front door, among others. Mustang Schools. Pets are case by case. Photos from previous vacancy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.