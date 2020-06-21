All apartments in Oklahoma City
3205 Brookstone Pass Drive

3205 Brookstone Pass Drive · (405) 295-7755
Location

3205 Brookstone Pass Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1945 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A cozy entry welcomes you into this sun-filled, spacious living area boasting a gourmet kitchen with huge kitchen island. This popular floor plan features a split bedroom plan, study (or formal dining), mud room, & dinette. Wood wains-coating in the entry and study make this home striking, & an abundance of built-ins make it desirable for those needing storage. The flooring in kitchen, dining halls & study consists of durable new wood looking tile which is aesthetically pleasing. Every attention has been given to detail from hardware on the cabinets, to the bull nose corners, & captivating elevation design on the exterior. Features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded appliances, tiled glass backsplash, tiled showers, stone fireplace, large cornice board crown molding over windows & doors, & a 'speak easy' front door, among others. Mustang Schools. Pets are case by case. Photos from previous vacancy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive have any available units?
3205 Brookstone Pass Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Brookstone Pass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive offer parking?
No, 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 Brookstone Pass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
